Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 34,314 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 8.27% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $117,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 743.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG remained flat at $$55.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 82,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,409. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.