Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 76,724 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 3.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $72,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,329,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 252,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,823,000 after acquiring an additional 542,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 775,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. 252,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

