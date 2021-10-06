Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $161,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $443,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 78,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT remained flat at $$102.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,845,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

