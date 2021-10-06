Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day moving average of $321.91. The company has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

