Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.68% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $161,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT remained flat at $$102.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,845,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.