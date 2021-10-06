Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 320,619 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.46% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $90,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

DGRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 1,651,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

