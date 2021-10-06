Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 84,079 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.46% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $143,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

SCHX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. 689,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,129. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $110.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

