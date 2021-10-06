Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 88,917 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $84,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

ICF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.33. 114,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

