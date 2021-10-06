Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 89,885 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.77% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $187,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,862. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23.

