Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $60,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,451. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $195.75 and a 52-week high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

