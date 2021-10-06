Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.01% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $120,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $109.56 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

