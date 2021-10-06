Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $141,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

