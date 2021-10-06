Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $153,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,749,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,434,936. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.