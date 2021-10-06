Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $117.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 8.27% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $117,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$55.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,409. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.