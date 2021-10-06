Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $125.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $125,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 1,825,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.84 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

