Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $129.55 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,844,000 after acquiring an additional 168,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $4,763,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,320,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

