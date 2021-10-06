Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $143.06 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.46% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $143,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,129. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

