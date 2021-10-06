Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $192.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $30.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,751.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,786.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,506.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.