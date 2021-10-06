Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $72.94 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 3.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $72,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 252,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

