Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $67,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.27. 235,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

