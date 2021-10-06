Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $68,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $132.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,962 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.18.

