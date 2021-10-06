Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $68,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $132.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,962 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

