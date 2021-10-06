Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,022,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.69% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $184,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 1,533,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

