Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 27,748 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $125,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. 1,825,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.84 and a one year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.