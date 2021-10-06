Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 31,619 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $65,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a PE ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.