Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 75,054 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 3.41% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $113,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $178,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 200,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. 60,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

