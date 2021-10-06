Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.38% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $102,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,527,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.