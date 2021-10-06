Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $153,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,749,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,434,936. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.