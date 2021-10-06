Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.69. 3,675,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.48. The company has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

