Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.69. 3,675,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

