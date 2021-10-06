Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,039 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.69% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $184,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,589,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

