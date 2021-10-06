Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691,695 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 3.94% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $2,477,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,246. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

