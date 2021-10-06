Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 134,561 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.32. 2,353,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.