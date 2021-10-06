Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 134,561 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.40% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

