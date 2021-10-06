Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,746 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

