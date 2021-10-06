Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,746 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

IWR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,148. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

