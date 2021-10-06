Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 18,902 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $60,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. 255,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,451. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $195.75 and a 1 year high of $266.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

