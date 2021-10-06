Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 32,821 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.38% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $69,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter.
DVY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 506,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $124.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
