Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 45,044 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,044 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $67,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 235,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

