Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $200,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $244.73. 882,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

