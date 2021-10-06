Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.91% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $88,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 461,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,379. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

