NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.57% of NOV worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 5,385,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

