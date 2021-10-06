Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,908.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,359,329. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.78. 135,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

