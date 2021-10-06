Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Head to Head Review

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Poseida Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 510.69%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 54.18%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -1.81 Novavax $475.60 million 25.35 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -22.27

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88% Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Volatility and Risk

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

