NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 24.7% in September

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NSTM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

