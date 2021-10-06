Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.88. 26,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 335,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

