Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

In other news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,037,060. Also, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$303,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,553.99. Insiders have sold a total of 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,565 over the last ninety days.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

