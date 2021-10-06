NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. NovoCure makes up 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.12% of NovoCure worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NovoCure by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NVCR traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 283,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,818. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,212.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

