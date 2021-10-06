Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,496.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded down $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.