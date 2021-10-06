Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 1,242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,496.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded down $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96.
