NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of NOW worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

